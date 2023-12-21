Create New Account
InfoWars - Exclusive - Roger Stone Responds to Trump Being Removed from Colorado Ballot 'This is Going to Blow Up in Their Face' - 12-20-2023
Roger Stone of https://stonezone.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to respond to Trump being removed from the 2024 Colorado ballot.

Keywords
trumpinfowarsroger stonedue processcolorado6th amendmentbogus ruling

