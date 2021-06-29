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Francis Chan's Best Sermon
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132 views • June 29, 2021
This is arguably Francis Chan's best sermon because of his clear emphasis on the teachings of Jesus. Jesus said, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only those who do the will of my Father who is in heaven."(Matthew 7:21) He finishes that passage by telling those that did not obey him, "I never knew you: depart from me, you that work iniquity.” In this sermon from Francis Chan Jesus’ words are highlighted. Praise God for that. He called it Christians who go to hell. Good for you, Francis Chan, best sermon yet!
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