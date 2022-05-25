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Real Reason Russia Gave Crimea to Ukraine
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93 views • May 25, 2022
The Infographics Show
The flashpoint for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. But how did a gesture that was meant to show the quote, “boundless trust and love the Russian people feel toward the Ukrainian people” end up as a catalyst for the slaughter of Ukrainians at Russian hands? Find out in today's epic video that reveals the real reason the USSR gave up Crimea to Ukraine!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o--1A1A2NEI
The flashpoint for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. But how did a gesture that was meant to show the quote, “boundless trust and love the Russian people feel toward the Ukrainian people” end up as a catalyst for the slaughter of Ukrainians at Russian hands? Find out in today's epic video that reveals the real reason the USSR gave up Crimea to Ukraine!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o--1A1A2NEI
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