Dr. Paul Herou kills human cells in his lab with electromagnetic fields.
Dr. Paul Herou is a scientist with a Ph. D. in physics, 15 years of experience in engineering and 30 years in the health sciences.  His interest in how electromagnetic fields (EMFs) interact with the human body began while doing research for the energy industry.

