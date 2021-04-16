EP 2411-6PM BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ARRESTS INFOWARS REPORTER WHO RECORDED ASHLI BABBITT's MURDER 

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Video footage of Babbitt’s killing was seen around the world, documenting the tragic incident, and one journalist who filmed the “clearest” footage was Samuel Montoya, a video journalist from Texas. Montoya, however, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday morning, and charged with four counts, including “interfering with government business,” and “disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building.” According to the FBI arrest warrant affidavit, Montoya had repeatedly “described himself to others inside the Capitol Building as a ‘reporter’ or ‘journalist’ as he attempts to get through crowds,” but because “no one by that name has Congressional press credentials as an individual or via any other organizations,” he couldn’t apparently count as a journalist, despite documenting much of the day’s events, including Babbitt’s killing, for Infowars, a major media outlet. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17431
Special Guest: Michael Berry is General Counsel for First Liberty Institute. He joined First Liberty in 2013 after serving for seven years on active duty as an attorney with the U.S. Marine Corps. Among Mr. Berry’s numerous positions within the Marine Corps, he deployed to Afghanistan in 2008, and from 2009-2012, Mr. Berry served as an Adjunct Professor of Law at the United States Naval Academy. Mr. Berry continues to proudly serve our nation as a member of the Marine Corps Reserve. https://firstliberty.org/ https://www.facebook.com/firstlibertyinstitute/ https://twitter.com/1stliberty?s=21
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