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Can Only White People Be Racist?
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16 views • July 31, 2020
It’s sad that I even have to ask that question in 2020. Anyone is capable of racism no matter skin colour or ethnic background. Today the only racism I see is from mobs of Lunatic Leftist against White People. Have A Blessed Day Everyone and Happy Sabbath.
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