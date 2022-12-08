Intercession for the B.O.C.(Body of Christ)

We; under the unction of Holy Spirit, my Salvation; was led to intercede for our brethren within the B.O.C. (Body of Christ) and also ministering a brief Apostolic word from HIS Holiness concerning the Impartiality of GOD. and as always I Love ❤️ you all in Jesus's name. Please feel free to let us know how HIS Holiness is blessing you through this work of HIS Holy Right hand of Righteousness.....
