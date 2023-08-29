Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 24, 2023

Episode 2092 - Tucker Carlson 150 million views in one night. Do our words and faith control our future? Are Trump indictments pure communism? Was the Biden presidency genius or stupidity? 14 year old girl speaks at the school board meeting. Ivermectin worked! Fukushima is still spewing radiation into the pacific! Plus much much more! High energy must listen show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.