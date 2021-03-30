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Walter Veith - In The Mists Of Time - The Whole Truth (Part 11)
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22 views • March 30, 2021
In Daniel chapter 2, King Nebuchadnezzar has a dream in which he sees a great statue through which is to be revealed the history of the world to the very close of time. The startingly detailed vision tells us where we are in the stream of time and what events are about to occur on Earth. This vision is analyzed in detail and history vindicates its authenticity.
Get the complete series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
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Lecture 11 in the series "The Whole Truth" , by Walter Veith
To Order DVD's:
emal: dvd @ amazingdiscoveries.co.za
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Get the complete series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Lecture 11 in the series "The Whole Truth" , by Walter Veith
To Order DVD's:
emal: dvd @ amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Online: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Subscribe to our channel to be notified immediately when we upload a new video
http://www.youtube.com/c/AmazingDiscoveriesAfrica?sub_confirmation=1
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