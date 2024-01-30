Rep. Cori Bush blames "right-wing orgs" for DoJ probe into her misuse of campaign funds.

BREAKING: Embattled squad member Cori Bush blames right-wing folks for her troubles following the announcement she is being investigated by the Justice Department for allegedly misusing government funds designated for private security.

"I am under no illusion that they will stop trying to attack me & the work the people of St. Louis sent me to Congress to do: To lead boldly, to legislate change my constituents can feel, and to save lives."