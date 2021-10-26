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PENTAGON & CIA FUNDED BIG TECH, FEDERAL RESERVE BEHIND XRP CRYPTO & MORE W/ PETER KIRBY
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53 views • October 26, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Investigative journalist, Peter Kirby, rejoins the program to discuss his latest research in the Silicon Valley region and Big Tech. We discuss the CIA's venture firm and the Big Tech headquarters for human control using technology. We also discuss the Federal Reserves actions behind the XRP crypto and how the SEC's lawsuit against XRP is blowing up on the deep state. You can see more of Peter Kirby on his website @ https://PeterKirby.com

Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.

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Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
scienceeducationciatechnologyfederal reservecontrolcryptofascismuniversitymathsarah westallventure capitalpeter kirbybusiness game changers radioxrp
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