Red Alert! Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea are Ready for War with America
The New American
Published 19 hours ago

Don't worry about my warning, anti-American globalists say an attack on America will never happen. Depleting the military is totally fine. When have politicians ever been wrong? 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

1. Patriot News Outlet Live - Greg Kelly Reports - Russia and China doing War Games causing the US to scramble 4 destroyers.

https://rumble.com/v35u3ie-greg-kelly-reports-08-08-2023.html


2. MSN.com - The Telegraph - China releases eight-part documentary showing its ability to attack Taiwan

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/china-releases-eight-part-documentary-showing-its-ability-to-attack-taiwan/ar-AA1eRYxo?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=8c4e6cf1655646c69b0507bbe881e8c2&ei=16


3. MSN.com - Daily Mail - More than 3,000 US military personnel arrive in the Red Sea on two warships after wave of tanker seizures by Iran

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/more-than-3-000-us-military-personnel-arrive-in-the-red-sea-on-two-warships-after-wave-of-tanker-seizures-by-iran/ar-AA1eUEkd?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=ae269811fdb14cf0bed69a767e63056b&ei=10


4. Insight News Media - US officially approved first batch of Abrams tanks for delivery to Ukraine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uq8nhhN2uU


5. Bannon’s War Room - Dave Walsh - America is reliant on Russia for Uranium.

https://rumble.com/v35shou-dave-walsh-explains-the-biden-admin-preventing-uranium-mining-in-arizona.html

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

