Fully Prepared as a Force for Good | John Dyslin and Dave Hodges (1/17/23)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks
with Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show. They discuss the evils of our day
and how it’s okay to feel shocked at the magnitude of it all, but you can’t
stop there. “We’re in a season where there’s a
huge premium on taking action,” says John, because taking steps to fight
against evil is the key to defeating it for good.
Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/9c452281-9ee2-400b-aac2-8144076ac24f
John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/
The Common Sense Show: https://thecommonsenseshow.com
