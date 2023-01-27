Create New Account
Fully Prepared as a Force for Good | John Dyslin and Dave Hodges (1/17/23)
Nehemiah Project
Published 20 hours ago |

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show. They discuss the evils of our day and how it’s okay to feel shocked at the magnitude of it all, but you can’t stop there. “We’re in a season where there’s a huge premium on taking action,” says John, because taking steps to fight against evil is the key to defeating it for good.

Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/9c452281-9ee2-400b-aac2-8144076ac24f

John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/

The Common Sense Show: https://thecommonsenseshow.com 

evilactionfightgoodenemyshockingpreparedshocked

