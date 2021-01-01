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Jovan H. Pulitzer: "Electronic Voting Machines in Georgia Communicating with Vendor in China - Here's the Proof!
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303 views • January 01, 2021
On Wednesday (12-30-2020) during his live testimony before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections, Pulitzer remotely accessed a Dominion Voting Machine — LIVE during his testimony and confirmed that the Georgia runoff IS connected to the internet.
“At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we have access through the devices to the poll pad–the system, but WE ARE IN,” Pulitzer said. During this livestream, Pulitzer revealed the electronic voting machine was communicating with a vendor in China.
Pulitzer also said that he will soon be breaking two huge reports on the voting machines soon.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/must-watch-video-jovan-pulitzer-reveals-electronic-voting-machines-georgia-communicating-vendor-china/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
“At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we have access through the devices to the poll pad–the system, but WE ARE IN,” Pulitzer said. During this livestream, Pulitzer revealed the electronic voting machine was communicating with a vendor in China.
Pulitzer also said that he will soon be breaking two huge reports on the voting machines soon.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/must-watch-video-jovan-pulitzer-reveals-electronic-voting-machines-georgia-communicating-vendor-china/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
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