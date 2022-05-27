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She's exposing the truth at Davos
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441 views • May 27, 2022
Redacted, May 24, 2022
She's exposing the truth at Davos | Redacted with NThe World Economic Forum in Davos kicks off this week and is chalk full of "stakeholder capitalists" who will change the world. Or will they? They are unelected people giving lip service to changing the world but completely unaware of the contradictions. So we will point that out to them. You're welcome! #davosatali and Clayton Morris
🚨 It's more important than ever to have a home away from these big tech oligarchs. That's why we built https://redacted.inc Please come on over and sign up for FREE, so we always have a way to stay in touch. 🚨
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📺 Become a Redacted Channel Member right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJh...
About Clayton Morris:
Clayton Morris is a former Fox News anchor. In Redacted, Clayton and his wife Natali take an in-depth look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else is telling. Along with the facts and the full picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.
She's exposing the truth at Davos | Redacted with NThe World Economic Forum in Davos kicks off this week and is chalk full of "stakeholder capitalists" who will change the world. Or will they? They are unelected people giving lip service to changing the world but completely unaware of the contradictions. So we will point that out to them. You're welcome! #davosatali and Clayton Morris
🚨 It's more important than ever to have a home away from these big tech oligarchs. That's why we built https://redacted.inc Please come on over and sign up for FREE, so we always have a way to stay in touch. 🚨
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://morninginvest.com
📺 Become a Redacted Channel Member right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJh...
About Clayton Morris:
Clayton Morris is a former Fox News anchor. In Redacted, Clayton and his wife Natali take an in-depth look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else is telling. Along with the facts and the full picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.
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