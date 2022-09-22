Alice Lemos Speaks in Made In God's Image - A Jewish Defense of Human Life in the Womb.

Alice Lemos is speaker 4 of 13 in the presentation of Made In God's Image - A Jewish Defense of Human Life in the Womb.
To view the complete video: https://youtu.be/10tDj7igKBA
The panelists comprise members of the Jewish Pro-life Foundation board of directors and a host of esteemed rabbis and friends who lend their wise voices in defense of these young human beings from a Jewish cultural, legal, and biblical perspective. Our speakers represent a wide spectrum of Jewish observance and experience. Each recognizes the sanctity of unborn human life as made in the image of God, therefore; deserving defense, respect and the right to life.
Bios and contact information for each panelist available on our Speakers List https://jewishprolifefoundation.org/book-a-speaker
At the Jewish Pro-Life Foundation, we're making the original pro-life religion pro-life again!
News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
To learn more visit https://jewishprolifefoundation.org/
The Jewish Pro-Life Foundation is 501c3 educational non-profit. We have no affiliation with any Jewish denomination, political party or the messianic movement.
