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Engineered Cell Therapies and Examples of Gene Therapies Used in Oncology and Immunotherapies with Jan ter Meulen
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20 views • February 02, 2022
How can gene therapy be used to help prevent and treat disease? With immunotherapies and cell therapy techniques, sicknesses previously thought difficult to treat can be more effectively treated.
Listen up to learn:
How proteins are expressed and degraded
What happens to untreated vs. treated cells
How the microenvironment affects treatment
Jan ter Meulen, M.D., Ph.D., the CSO of Obsidian Therapeutics, shares his work building a company producing advances in gene and cell therapeutics.
Gene therapies have been effectively used to safely treat stubborn illnesses and diseases for generations. However, using these protocols against cancer has become increasingly effective, and companies like Obsidian Therapeutics are making great leaps.
While some patients may have experienced problems with less safe treatment versions, new techniques make more frail patients able to seek treatment. However, using mice as models provides particular challenges, so treatments like these require a significant level of testing.
Visit https://obsidiantx.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
How proteins are expressed and degraded
What happens to untreated vs. treated cells
How the microenvironment affects treatment
Jan ter Meulen, M.D., Ph.D., the CSO of Obsidian Therapeutics, shares his work building a company producing advances in gene and cell therapeutics.
Gene therapies have been effectively used to safely treat stubborn illnesses and diseases for generations. However, using these protocols against cancer has become increasingly effective, and companies like Obsidian Therapeutics are making great leaps.
While some patients may have experienced problems with less safe treatment versions, new techniques make more frail patients able to seek treatment. However, using mice as models provides particular challenges, so treatments like these require a significant level of testing.
Visit https://obsidiantx.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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