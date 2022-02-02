BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Engineered Cell Therapies and Examples of Gene Therapies Used in Oncology and Immunotherapies with Jan ter Meulen
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • February 02, 2022
How can gene therapy be used to help prevent and treat disease? With immunotherapies and cell therapy techniques, sicknesses previously thought difficult to treat can be more effectively treated.

Listen up to learn:

How proteins are expressed and degraded

What happens to untreated vs. treated cells

How the microenvironment affects treatment

Jan ter Meulen, M.D., Ph.D., the CSO of Obsidian Therapeutics, shares his work building a company producing advances in gene and cell therapeutics.

Gene therapies have been effectively used to safely treat stubborn illnesses and diseases for generations. However, using these protocols against cancer has become increasingly effective, and companies like Obsidian Therapeutics are making great leaps.

While some patients may have experienced problems with less safe treatment versions, new techniques make more frail patients able to seek treatment. However, using mice as models provides particular challenges, so treatments like these require a significant level of testing.

Visit https://obsidiantx.com to learn more.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
gene therapiescell therapiesimmunotherapies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Coco Somers
Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Belle Carter
Study Links Strength Training to Shift in Women&#8217;s Body Image

Study Links Strength Training to Shift in Women’s Body Image

Petra Stone
137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

Willow Tohi
30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy