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HOW TO VACUUM SEAL DRY GOODS FOR LONG TERM STORAGE
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184 views • May 05, 2022
HOW TO VACUUM SEAL DRY GOODS FOR LONG TERM STORAGE: Gain peace of mind by learning how to vacuum seal all of your dry goods for long-term storage.
PLEASE GIVE A THUMBS UP IF YOU ENJOYED WATCHING THIS VIDEO!
#foodpreservation #vacuumseal #inthekitchen #longtermfoodstorage
TO HELP SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL PLEASE CHECK OUT MY AMAZON STORE: (I receive a small commission on qualifying purchases that are bought using this link)
https://www.amazon.com/shop/seasonsch...
VACUUM SEALER BAGS I'VE USED:
1 Qt Precut Vacuum Seal Bags: https://amzn.to/3nM3TsO
11x16 Precut 1 gal Vacuum Seal Bags 100 count: https://amzn.to/3h1xNrV
3 pk Vacuum Sealer Bag Rolls 8 x 10, 10 x 10, 11 x 10 : https://amzn.to/3xOpplu
3 pk FoodSaver 11" x 16' Vacuum Seal Roll: https://amzn.to/3ekBsPE
3 pk FoodSaver 8" x 20' Vacuum Seal Roll: https://amzn.to/2Sqq78i
FoodSaver 1-Quart Precut Vacuum Seal Precut Bags:https://amzn.to/3eUiaQf
VACUUM SEALER IN VIDEO:
FoodSaver FM2000 Vacuum Sealer Machine with Starter Bags & Rolls: https://amzn.to/3eOQ8pg
DIGITAL SCALE: (similar to one in the video)
Trace Kasa Food Scale 22lb Digital Electronic Kitchen Scale: https://amzn.to/3b5nAXo
FLOUR JAR:
Glass Storage Container Jar: https://amzn.to/3vHFJ5D
BROWN PAPER BAGS:
Brown Paper Lunch Bags 40 Count:https://amzn.to/3uqdSqw
Brown Paper Bags 4lb 250 Count: https://amzn.to/3egOFJ9
Brown Paper Bags 6lb 200 Count: https://amzn.to/33dd503
PREP YOUR PANTRY CHALLENGE https://youtu.be/-Ku7LJYEzDc
BEGINNER PREPPER PANTRY VIDEOS:
How to stock a backup pantry https://youtu.be/fRQawCSYeWE
3 Reasons to start a prepper pantry https://youtu.be/EYDirWsltFE
2 Simple ways to start a prepper pantry https://youtu.be/Mci-onJ4alI
3 Basic levels of a prepper pantry https://youtu.be/4hYzw5O1GLE
FOOD SHORTAGE VIDEOS:
https://youtu.be/2zF0Ag7YXmo
https://youtu.be/RKLd8z6lN_s
https://youtu.be/04eGgns3_hI
PREPPING VIDEOS:
https://youtu.be/jqhFXIHVo0Q
https://youtu.be/FOcgcLdP9x0
https://youtu.be/oyKcP1L_nL4
https://youtu.be/EYDirWsltFE
LET'S CONNECT:
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SeasonsChang...
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/seasons.cha...
Twitter
https://twitter.com/LouAnn_Seasons
Pinterest
https://www.pinterest.com/SeasonsChan...
EMAIL
[email protected]
*AFFILIATE DISCLAIMER: Seasons Change is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
*CONTENT DISCLAIMER: Seasons Change/Lou Ann is not a health professional. All content is based on the sole opinions, experiences, and beliefs of Seasons Change/Lou Ann. Seasons Change/Lou Ann will not be responsible for bodily injury or property damage, or accidents, acquired by acting upon or following the advice, opinions, or beliefs expressed in this video or other channel content. View or act on any advice given at your own risk and discretion.
Be Strong. Be Safe. Be Prepared.
In Any Season of Life
Ecclesiastes 3:1-8
For everything there is a season, A time for every activity under heaven.
Luke 21:36
Be always on the watch, and pray that you may be able to escape all that is about to happen, and that you may be able to stand before the Son of Man.”
VACUUM SEAL DRY GOODS FOR LONG TERM STORAGE #longtermstorage #foodpreservation #vacuumseal
#foodshortages #risingprices #preparenow #stockpile #prepperchannel #survival #bugoutbag #buynow #foodinflation #txfreeze #griddown #vacuumsealdrygoodsforlongtermstorage #foodsaver #drygoods #howtovacuumseal
Shared from and subscribe to:
Heart Filled Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/c/HeartFilledKitchen/videos
PLEASE GIVE A THUMBS UP IF YOU ENJOYED WATCHING THIS VIDEO!
#foodpreservation #vacuumseal #inthekitchen #longtermfoodstorage
TO HELP SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL PLEASE CHECK OUT MY AMAZON STORE: (I receive a small commission on qualifying purchases that are bought using this link)
https://www.amazon.com/shop/seasonsch...
VACUUM SEALER BAGS I'VE USED:
1 Qt Precut Vacuum Seal Bags: https://amzn.to/3nM3TsO
11x16 Precut 1 gal Vacuum Seal Bags 100 count: https://amzn.to/3h1xNrV
3 pk Vacuum Sealer Bag Rolls 8 x 10, 10 x 10, 11 x 10 : https://amzn.to/3xOpplu
3 pk FoodSaver 11" x 16' Vacuum Seal Roll: https://amzn.to/3ekBsPE
3 pk FoodSaver 8" x 20' Vacuum Seal Roll: https://amzn.to/2Sqq78i
FoodSaver 1-Quart Precut Vacuum Seal Precut Bags:https://amzn.to/3eUiaQf
VACUUM SEALER IN VIDEO:
FoodSaver FM2000 Vacuum Sealer Machine with Starter Bags & Rolls: https://amzn.to/3eOQ8pg
DIGITAL SCALE: (similar to one in the video)
Trace Kasa Food Scale 22lb Digital Electronic Kitchen Scale: https://amzn.to/3b5nAXo
FLOUR JAR:
Glass Storage Container Jar: https://amzn.to/3vHFJ5D
BROWN PAPER BAGS:
Brown Paper Lunch Bags 40 Count:https://amzn.to/3uqdSqw
Brown Paper Bags 4lb 250 Count: https://amzn.to/3egOFJ9
Brown Paper Bags 6lb 200 Count: https://amzn.to/33dd503
PREP YOUR PANTRY CHALLENGE https://youtu.be/-Ku7LJYEzDc
BEGINNER PREPPER PANTRY VIDEOS:
How to stock a backup pantry https://youtu.be/fRQawCSYeWE
3 Reasons to start a prepper pantry https://youtu.be/EYDirWsltFE
2 Simple ways to start a prepper pantry https://youtu.be/Mci-onJ4alI
3 Basic levels of a prepper pantry https://youtu.be/4hYzw5O1GLE
FOOD SHORTAGE VIDEOS:
https://youtu.be/2zF0Ag7YXmo
https://youtu.be/RKLd8z6lN_s
https://youtu.be/04eGgns3_hI
PREPPING VIDEOS:
https://youtu.be/jqhFXIHVo0Q
https://youtu.be/FOcgcLdP9x0
https://youtu.be/oyKcP1L_nL4
https://youtu.be/EYDirWsltFE
LET'S CONNECT:
https://www.facebook.com/SeasonsChang...
https://www.instagram.com/seasons.cha...
https://twitter.com/LouAnn_Seasons
https://www.pinterest.com/SeasonsChan...
[email protected]
*AFFILIATE DISCLAIMER: Seasons Change is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
*CONTENT DISCLAIMER: Seasons Change/Lou Ann is not a health professional. All content is based on the sole opinions, experiences, and beliefs of Seasons Change/Lou Ann. Seasons Change/Lou Ann will not be responsible for bodily injury or property damage, or accidents, acquired by acting upon or following the advice, opinions, or beliefs expressed in this video or other channel content. View or act on any advice given at your own risk and discretion.
Be Strong. Be Safe. Be Prepared.
In Any Season of Life
Ecclesiastes 3:1-8
For everything there is a season, A time for every activity under heaven.
Luke 21:36
Be always on the watch, and pray that you may be able to escape all that is about to happen, and that you may be able to stand before the Son of Man.”
VACUUM SEAL DRY GOODS FOR LONG TERM STORAGE #longtermstorage #foodpreservation #vacuumseal
#foodshortages #risingprices #preparenow #stockpile #prepperchannel #survival #bugoutbag #buynow #foodinflation #txfreeze #griddown #vacuumsealdrygoodsforlongtermstorage #foodsaver #drygoods #howtovacuumseal
Shared from and subscribe to:
Heart Filled Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/c/HeartFilledKitchen/videos
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