Disclosure Could Prevent Nuclear War - Stephen Bassett Part 5 of 6

Mark Fiorentino asks Steve about Ben Rich at Lockheed Skunk Works and Steve’s answer was well thought out in advance.

5:00 Mark explains how anti-gravity can go beyond the speed of light.

23:00 There are comments printed over the dialogue about Schecky interrupting and dominating other’s speech.

25:00 Brian presents Suzy Hansen’s solution to toppling the cabal.

30:30 Steve talks about the huge problem of “the other” and how humans slaughter each other way more than any other species.

34:00 Steve talks about an Electro Mangetic Pulse (EMP) attack which could kill half the population in 12 months.

40:00 Steve opens his heart, as an anti-nuclear war activist, because he feels that Disclosure could prevent such a war.

Stephen Basset joined our Meetup group https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact on Jan. 14, 2023 for four hours. His website is https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/ .

