Disclosure Could Prevent Nuclear War - Stephen Bassett Part 5 of 6

Mark Fiorentino asks Steve about Ben Rich at Lockheed Skunk Works and Steve’s answer was well thought out in advance.
5:00 Mark explains how anti-gravity can go beyond the speed of light.
23:00 There are comments printed over the dialogue about Schecky interrupting and dominating other’s speech.
25:00 Brian presents Suzy Hansen’s solution to toppling the cabal.
30:30 Steve talks about the huge problem of “the other” and how humans slaughter each other way more than any other species.
34:00 Steve talks about an Electro Mangetic Pulse (EMP) attack which could kill half the population in 12 months.
40:00 Steve opens his heart, as an anti-nuclear war activist, because he feels that Disclosure could prevent such a war.
Stephen Basset joined our Meetup group https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact on Jan. 14, 2023 for four hours. His website is https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/ .
Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe
Website http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.