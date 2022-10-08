Create New Account
Gout Natural Treatment Options
Holistic Herbalist
Published 2 months ago |

GOUT PART 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjvGI27u7Mg


To book a consultation go to my website


www.holisticherbalist.org



Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.



http://www.holisticherbalist.org/donation


0:00 Introduction

0:12 Gout

1:19 The Body’s Stress Response

1:52 Uric Acid Levels - Fructose

2:18 Stress, Cortisol and Adrenal Fatigue

3:39 Alcohol

4:10 Caffeine

4:50 Purine content

5:18 Sleep and rest

5:53 Take some dietary supplements

6:05 Vitamin C

6:19 Celery Seed

6:47 Anthocyanins - cherries

7:33 Consultation & More Info


