Trump Commits Blasphemy, Posts AI Photo Of Himself As Jesus. Trump Blasts Pope Leo Calling Him Weak

President Trump posts with AI image of himself as Christ-like figure. The US president’s conservative, Christian supporters decried the Truth Social post, calling it ‘disgusting’ Less than a year after signing legislation that will pull nearly 12 million Americans off health insurance by gutting Medicaid, Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself to Truth Social on Sunday depicting him as a Jesus Christ-like figure, with divine light emanating from his hands as he heals a stricken man in a hospital bed with a demon from hell floating in the background. Pope says he has ‘no fear of Trump administration’ after president slams his Iran war criticism Pope Leo XIV on Monday strongly pushed back against criticism from US President Donald Trump, defending his position of seeking peace and rejecting violence amid the Iran war. “I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do,” the pontiff told reporters aboard his plane as he started a 10-day trip to the African continent.





Donald Trump Assassination Dreams. Slavery Returns In Southern States. Chaos Coming To America https://youtu.be/UMnjCBRHiOk





Trump: Great Nations Honor Sunday. Canada Bill C-9 Attacks Free Speech. Pam Bondi Fired https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8wJY-bAHYQ&t=3769s





President Trump Posts AI image of himself as Christ like figure, but not before facing the wrath of some of his most high-profile and loyal Christian supporters, many of whom have stood by the president through multiple other indiscretions and were unable to contain their righteous fury.





Riley Gaines, a Fox News podcast host and conservative commentator, said she “cannot understand why he’d post this”. “Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked,” she wrote on X.





Megan Basham, a writer at the conservative Daily Wire, called the post “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy”.





Pope Leo says he's unafraid of the Trump admin after president calls him 'terrible' on foreign policy

'I have no fear of the Trump administration,' the pope told reporters. Pope Leo XIV fired back after President Donald Trump attacked him on social media, saying his calls for peace are rooted in the Gospel and should not be treated as a political argument with the White House.





#Trump

#PopeLeo

#Blasphemy

#SundayLaw

#SDA

#adventist





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950