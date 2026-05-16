What to Say During Police Encounters: A Concise and Comprehensive Guide to Protecting Your Rights in Driving and Non-Driving Situations

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A practical guide to asserting constitutional rights during police encounters in driving and non-driving situations, offering clear scripts for invoking silence, counsel, and protections against unreasonable searches and seizures while maintaining safety and compliance with lawful commands.
Core Script:
I invoke my 4th, 5th, and 6th Amendment rights.
(What is your name, badge number, and agency?)
I remain silent
I want a lawyer.
Am I detained?
Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/what-to-say-during-police-encounters
Watch more Real Free News reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ8RoehrNis&list=PLueYn36XdhW4AO-1hitFu9oPA1ssA1GaT&index=33
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