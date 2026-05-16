What to Say During Police Encounters: A Concise and Comprehensive Guide to Protecting Your Rights in Driving and Non-Driving Situations

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A practical guide to asserting constitutional rights during police encounters in driving and non-driving situations, offering clear scripts for invoking silence, counsel, and protections against unreasonable searches and seizures while maintaining safety and compliance with lawful commands.

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