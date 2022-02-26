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UNN - Live@5 - Uganda Tyranny, Biden's Broke, Trudeau's Broke, UN's Broke, China Agree New US Contract & US Fail in Raising Bonds Plus...
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131 views • February 26, 2022
Pain at the Pump? - Biden
* UN receive no payment so don't deploy troops and Trudeau has to end the Canadian emergency funding.
* MP Materials is granted a multimillion dollar contract with the Pentagon and The White House, curtesy of China.
* The Department of the Treasury has officially been unable to collect bonds in exchange for US land.
* The Nanny State...
* Key Integrated Monetary System arrives.
* No money, No War - Ukraine.
* Biden strikes for free oil.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6218bcf00f761c00122f3a6d/United-Network-News-Global-Desk-Report-with-Sunny-Gault-2-24-2022
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Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
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ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
* UN receive no payment so don't deploy troops and Trudeau has to end the Canadian emergency funding.
* MP Materials is granted a multimillion dollar contract with the Pentagon and The White House, curtesy of China.
* The Department of the Treasury has officially been unable to collect bonds in exchange for US land.
* The Nanny State...
* Key Integrated Monetary System arrives.
* No money, No War - Ukraine.
* Biden strikes for free oil.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6218bcf00f761c00122f3a6d/United-Network-News-Global-Desk-Report-with-Sunny-Gault-2-24-2022
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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