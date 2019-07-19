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Episode 17 - 20190719 - Hello Baby 3D/4D Ultrasound
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13 views • July 04, 2020
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Episode 17 takes us to the brand new business in town "Hello Baby", a 3D (HD) ultrasound and boutique for expecting mothers. The facility does those really cool high rez ultrasounds where the baby looks like a baby, they do pictures and video (4D) with their high end ultrasound equipment. Gender testing and gender reveal parties are available and they can even come to you with their mobile ultrasound equipment. The boutique offers a range of newborn items there in the store. I wish we'd had this back when we were having kids.
Guest: Andrea Herz & Jessica Naponelli
Company: Hello Baby
Website: www.hellobabyhd.com
Location: 22431 Antonio Pkwy. #B-150, RSM, CA 92688 (Plaza Antonio)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 888-822-2943
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 17 takes us to the brand new business in town "Hello Baby", a 3D (HD) ultrasound and boutique for expecting mothers. The facility does those really cool high rez ultrasounds where the baby looks like a baby, they do pictures and video (4D) with their high end ultrasound equipment. Gender testing and gender reveal parties are available and they can even come to you with their mobile ultrasound equipment. The boutique offers a range of newborn items there in the store. I wish we'd had this back when we were having kids.
Guest: Andrea Herz & Jessica Naponelli
Company: Hello Baby
Website: www.hellobabyhd.com
Location: 22431 Antonio Pkwy. #B-150, RSM, CA 92688 (Plaza Antonio)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 888-822-2943
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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