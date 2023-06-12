Create New Account
The Return of the False Neon Luciferian Messiah.
63 views
channel image
Six times Seven
Published a day ago |

FYI - The people reporting on these topics are luciferians ushering in the end of humanity:

UFO's = Luciferian destruction, posed as the return of the Messiah (Neon God).

CBDC's = total enslavement.

Vatican II - The New Gay Covenant.

A delay doctrine leading Christians to the Slaughter by non action (waiting for false Messiah).

"I didn't Know" we've all been conned, the latter Religious Kool Aid is a marxist self suicide cult, engineered by non-breeders.

Please forgive me for my blindness, all very cleverly hidden.

NOW, we oppose all plans for resetting anything, or we are all under Lucifer's control.

I promised the TRUTH, no matter what the cost...........

The return of Christ is fake, hologram UFO's and dew WEAPON SATANLITES.

God Bless and Protect the Truthsayers.

I've been MK Ultra'd like Captain Picard with the Borg, not any more........

Christ is within, and nowhere else, we have to save ourselves, prep for attack.

Good Luck and Blessings, the enemy is now clear and present, never give up the fight!

Sincerely,

Michael.

P.S. got my answer, more aero poison, no honour, not even capitalism, dedicated luciferians scumbags, all illegal standing armies, with selfdeclared incompetant govs, who cannot remedy an emergency.

Keywords
ufomkultrakoolaidconnedfalselightbearerfalserapturefema

