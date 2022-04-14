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JCI 2022-04-07: James Japan in Guam!
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2 views • April 14, 2022
James Japan.net
https://www.jamesjpn.net/
The Disciples of Ra!: The shocking truth about “medicine”, viruses and vaccines.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09S61Z53W
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
TOPIC LIST:
* James starts as a Catholic in Catholic Chicago.
* James overcomes his school indoctrination to find out what true learning is.
* The divisiveness of religious sectarianism comes from Rome and Satan.
* Stephen Anderson’s outrageous outbursts; David Icke’s decade-old dedication to literal “shape-shifting Reptilians”; how to discern truth from lies, the sincerely mistaken verses the purposefully deceptive.
* The sad state of spirituality in Japan.
* James has a troubled youth and ends up in the Air Force.
* Is it “Left” verses “Right” or “Democrat” verses “Republican? What’s the difference?
* While away at training, James tried to drown his loneliness in alcohol.
* It was here, in Catholic New Orleans, that James experienced severe spiritual warfare.
* James is transferred to Sacramento where the Navigator movement introduces him to the Gospel Message.
* Entertainer Frank Fontaine (born on 19 April 1920) makes an impact on James in a USO event; how Christ saved Fontaine from alcoholism.
* James continues to be afflicted by spiritual attacks and warfare.
* What do demons think?
* Should you “serve” in the military?
* Does Ignatian Spirituality rule the military? Is that bad?
* The military (and the Holy Spirit?) sends James to Japan!
* James’ military chaplain tells him Jesus of Nazareth wasn’t real.
* James Japan: hitch-hiking for Christ across Japan.
* James brushes with the Children of God cult.
* James Japan ...in Russia!
* Are there Biblical cyphers in Chinese language characters?
* James finds out who the Antichrist really is.
* War: what is it good for?
* Is America in the Bible?
* Is there truth to the idea of “Nephilim” and how does it affect us today?
* James Japan on Russia verses Ukraine: “Been there, done that!”
https://www.jamesjpn.net/
The Disciples of Ra!: The shocking truth about “medicine”, viruses and vaccines.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09S61Z53W
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
TOPIC LIST:
* James starts as a Catholic in Catholic Chicago.
* James overcomes his school indoctrination to find out what true learning is.
* The divisiveness of religious sectarianism comes from Rome and Satan.
* Stephen Anderson’s outrageous outbursts; David Icke’s decade-old dedication to literal “shape-shifting Reptilians”; how to discern truth from lies, the sincerely mistaken verses the purposefully deceptive.
* The sad state of spirituality in Japan.
* James has a troubled youth and ends up in the Air Force.
* Is it “Left” verses “Right” or “Democrat” verses “Republican? What’s the difference?
* While away at training, James tried to drown his loneliness in alcohol.
* It was here, in Catholic New Orleans, that James experienced severe spiritual warfare.
* James is transferred to Sacramento where the Navigator movement introduces him to the Gospel Message.
* Entertainer Frank Fontaine (born on 19 April 1920) makes an impact on James in a USO event; how Christ saved Fontaine from alcoholism.
* James continues to be afflicted by spiritual attacks and warfare.
* What do demons think?
* Should you “serve” in the military?
* Does Ignatian Spirituality rule the military? Is that bad?
* The military (and the Holy Spirit?) sends James to Japan!
* James’ military chaplain tells him Jesus of Nazareth wasn’t real.
* James Japan: hitch-hiking for Christ across Japan.
* James brushes with the Children of God cult.
* James Japan ...in Russia!
* Are there Biblical cyphers in Chinese language characters?
* James finds out who the Antichrist really is.
* War: what is it good for?
* Is America in the Bible?
* Is there truth to the idea of “Nephilim” and how does it affect us today?
* James Japan on Russia verses Ukraine: “Been there, done that!”
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