JCI 2022-04-07: James Japan in Guam!

James Japan.netThe Disciples of Ra!: The shocking truth about “medicine”, viruses and vaccines.SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)TOPIC LIST:* James starts as a Catholic in Catholic Chicago.* James overcomes his school indoctrination to find out what true learning is.* The divisiveness of religious sectarianism comes from Rome and Satan.* Stephen Anderson’s outrageous outbursts; David Icke’s decade-old dedication to literal “shape-shifting Reptilians”; how to discern truth from lies, the sincerely mistaken verses the purposefully deceptive.* The sad state of spirituality in Japan.* James has a troubled youth and ends up in the Air Force.* Is it “Left” verses “Right” or “Democrat” verses “Republican? What’s the difference?* While away at training, James tried to drown his loneliness in alcohol.* It was here, in Catholic New Orleans, that James experienced severe spiritual warfare.* James is transferred to Sacramento where the Navigator movement introduces him to the Gospel Message.* Entertainer Frank Fontaine (born on 19 April 1920) makes an impact on James in a USO event; how Christ saved Fontaine from alcoholism.* James continues to be afflicted by spiritual attacks and warfare.* What do demons think?* Should you “serve” in the military?* Does Ignatian Spirituality rule the military? Is that bad?* The military (and the Holy Spirit?) sends James to Japan!* James’ military chaplain tells him Jesus of Nazareth wasn’t real.* James Japan: hitch-hiking for Christ across Japan.* James brushes with the Children of God cult.* James Japan ...in Russia!* Are there Biblical cyphers in Chinese language characters?* James finds out who the Antichrist really is.* War: what is it good for?* Is America in the Bible?* Is there truth to the idea of “Nephilim” and how does it affect us today?* James Japan on Russia verses Ukraine: “Been there, done that!”