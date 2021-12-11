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Law & Disorder Part 2 With Former Winnipeg Officer James Erskine
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0 view • December 11, 2021
James Erskine is a (now former) Winnipeg Police officer, who has very recently resigned, under duress, in order to speak freely and openly about the problems that he has encountered as a police officer throughout the past two years, including the culmination in the past number of weeks of discriminatory behaviour towards those within the ranks who have chosen either not to be vaccinated, or not to disclose their medical statuses to their employer on demand. James has spent time in various roles as a Constable with the Winnipeg Police, including many years as a patrol officer, as well as work as a Plainclothes Constable working in Major Crimes for three years. James is a married (17 years) father of three.
I’m going to keep interviewing officers. I will be able to announce a time for Cpl Daniel Bulford soon also, then we will hear from former CIA station chief Brad Johnson... it’s time for the correct discussions. We will have several.
Help the messages from these officers get out, it won’t happen without you as I am far too censored.
#News #Exclusive #Policing #StandFree
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I’m going to keep interviewing officers. I will be able to announce a time for Cpl Daniel Bulford soon also, then we will hear from former CIA station chief Brad Johnson... it’s time for the correct discussions. We will have several.
Help the messages from these officers get out, it won’t happen without you as I am far too censored.
#News #Exclusive #Policing #StandFree
Your tips and gifts are what keep us going, we need you now more than ever!
To support our work you can
E-transfer: [email protected] OR [email protected]
What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
Telegram: https://lnkd.in/en8rd9Pc
Rumble: https://lnkd.in/eQ3vwmcH
Bitchute: https://lnkd.in/e-jscJAT
Minds.com: https://lnkd.in/e8BTucpf
Facebook: https://lnkd.in/ed9RpTWD
Twitter: https://lnkd.in/eaXAF-mp
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://lnkd.in/e6RUGpx2
https://lnkd.in/eceStmkY
Rumble: https://lnkd.in/e_js_kDq
[email protected]
[email protected]
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