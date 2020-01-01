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How to feel stronger when caught by viral infection
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33 views • January 01, 2020
This is a self help technique to help you get through viral symptoms.
Viruses are rampant and can have a strong effect on the spleen energy, rubbing these point helps to stimulate your spleen.
The lymph ducts here push toxins out of the spleen system which allows it to work better.
It also stimulates more blood flow into spleen which brings more oxygen and vital nutrients
Please note
To clear a virus completely herbal tinctures and homeopathy can be incredibly efficient.
For more information check out http://www.grangevillehealing.com/blog/health-questions-answered
Viruses are rampant and can have a strong effect on the spleen energy, rubbing these point helps to stimulate your spleen.
The lymph ducts here push toxins out of the spleen system which allows it to work better.
It also stimulates more blood flow into spleen which brings more oxygen and vital nutrients
Please note
To clear a virus completely herbal tinctures and homeopathy can be incredibly efficient.
For more information check out http://www.grangevillehealing.com/blog/health-questions-answered
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