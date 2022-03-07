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WHY GOD ALLOWED THE MATRIARCH IMMIGRATION POLICY OVER HIS BIBLICAL PATRIARCHAL, SYSTEM...
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11 views • March 07, 2022
The Jewish Secular Government Has The "Ear" Of Satan and prohibits Biblical Jews From Siani To Immigrate. However, God Has outsmarted them and the Prince of the Air once again...
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