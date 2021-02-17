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HOW TO TUNE INTO INNER CONSCIOUSNESS/GOD
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50 views • February 17, 2021
Did you know you are all individual gods eager to express oneself in a physical human body.
Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth,
because they don’t want their illusion destroyed.
Illusions have been created and controlled by the narrative and so indoctrinated and become brainwashed.
No matter how knowledgeable bright or intelligent you have become, it becomes nothing if you cannot allow a new thought to a new way, but to express and justify the old way as the only way. In my opinion it is plain outright stupid, when there is common sense to look to a new thought.
Intelligence has nothing to do with ignorance, intelligence is the ability to access information to a new truth and this has to be discovered within, religion prevents the truth, and transcends from the doctrines as being the only truth.
You are a spiritual reincarnation of pulsating energy and reside in the physical body to expand its consciousness, and you are the ways and means for this to be accomplished, mighty awesome if you see it this way.
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CONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESS
Be in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.
20 chosen randomly per month.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=48912128
http://www.suzannemassee782038939.wordpress.com
https://www.audible.com.au/search?searchAuthor=Suzanne+Massee&;ref
https://www.suzannemassee.com
Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth,
because they don’t want their illusion destroyed.
Illusions have been created and controlled by the narrative and so indoctrinated and become brainwashed.
No matter how knowledgeable bright or intelligent you have become, it becomes nothing if you cannot allow a new thought to a new way, but to express and justify the old way as the only way. In my opinion it is plain outright stupid, when there is common sense to look to a new thought.
Intelligence has nothing to do with ignorance, intelligence is the ability to access information to a new truth and this has to be discovered within, religion prevents the truth, and transcends from the doctrines as being the only truth.
You are a spiritual reincarnation of pulsating energy and reside in the physical body to expand its consciousness, and you are the ways and means for this to be accomplished, mighty awesome if you see it this way.
Subscribe to Patreon
CONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESS
Be in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.
20 chosen randomly per month.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=48912128
http://www.suzannemassee782038939.wordpress.com
https://www.audible.com.au/search?searchAuthor=Suzanne+Massee&;ref
https://www.suzannemassee.com
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