BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NATO's Rutte on a theoretical possibility of Iranian strikes on Europe - Iran says they did not strike the Diego Garcia base
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1366 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • Yesterday

NATO Secretary General Rutte on the theoretical possibility of Iranian strikes on Europe:

"What we know for sure is that they are very close to creating such a possibility. As for the British base in Diego Garcia, we are still assessing that. But if it's true, it means they already have such a possibility. If it's not true, then we know they are very close to having such a capability. And that's why, I think, most politicians in Europe appreciate what the president is doing here, which is depriving Iran of the ability to be an exporter of chaos again, to spread chaos in the region and around the world."

Adding:  about possible False Flag by someone else?; (Iran says they did not do this):

Britain turned out to be vulnerable to strikes from Iranian ballistic missiles after the attack on the Diego Garcia base, — Telegraph

➡️A representative of the country's defense department called the situation "terrible" and noted that the level of preparation for intercepting ballistic missiles in the UK is "very low".

The only line of defense is six Type 45 destroyers with Sea Viper systems.

The country has very few ground-based means to intercept ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

As a result, Britain will depend on its NATO allies in the event of such attacks.

British officials called the attempt to strike the Diego Garcia base a "warning shot".

Adding:

BREAKING! Very sad day for Dubai.

Odessa-born Ukrainian-American businessman, owner of OnlyFans, 43-year-old Leonid Radvinsky, has died from cancer.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump administration credits tough-on-crime policies as U.S. violent crime plummets in 2025

Trump administration credits tough-on-crime policies as U.S. violent crime plummets in 2025

Belle Carter
The Edge of Armageddon: Why We Must Stop This Madness Before It&#8217;s Too Late

The Edge of Armageddon: Why We Must Stop This Madness Before It’s Too Late

Mike Adams
If the American People Were Told the Truth About What&#8217;s Coming, They Would Lose Their Minds

If the American People Were Told the Truth About What’s Coming, They Would Lose Their Minds

Mike Adams
Switzerland suspends arms exports to U.S. over Iran conflict

Switzerland suspends arms exports to U.S. over Iran conflict

Laura Harris
Dietary Patterns Linked to Mental Well-Being, Experts Report

Dietary Patterns Linked to Mental Well-Being, Experts Report

Coco Somers
Former FBI Director James Comey SUBPOENAED in grand conspiracy probe that framed Trump as &#8220;Russian asset&#8221;

Former FBI Director James Comey SUBPOENAED in grand conspiracy probe that framed Trump as “Russian asset”

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy