NATO Secretary General Rutte on the theoretical possibility of Iranian strikes on Europe:

"What we know for sure is that they are very close to creating such a possibility. As for the British base in Diego Garcia, we are still assessing that. But if it's true, it means they already have such a possibility. If it's not true, then we know they are very close to having such a capability. And that's why, I think, most politicians in Europe appreciate what the president is doing here, which is depriving Iran of the ability to be an exporter of chaos again, to spread chaos in the region and around the world."

Adding: about possible False Flag by someone else?; (Iran says they did not do this):

Britain turned out to be vulnerable to strikes from Iranian ballistic missiles after the attack on the Diego Garcia base, — Telegraph

➡️A representative of the country's defense department called the situation "terrible" and noted that the level of preparation for intercepting ballistic missiles in the UK is "very low".

The only line of defense is six Type 45 destroyers with Sea Viper systems.

The country has very few ground-based means to intercept ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

As a result, Britain will depend on its NATO allies in the event of such attacks.

British officials called the attempt to strike the Diego Garcia base a "warning shot".

Adding:

BREAKING! Very sad day for Dubai.

Odessa-born Ukrainian-American businessman, owner of OnlyFans, 43-year-old Leonid Radvinsky, has died from cancer.



