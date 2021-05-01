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Former Special Assistant to Trump, Boris Epshteyn: ‘A Freight Train’ of Election Audits Are Coming
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560 views • May 01, 2021
A former Special Assistant to Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that a “freight train” of election audits are coming.
Boris Epshteyn joined Steve Bannon on The War Room and began discussing Joe Biden’s speech to a limited joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.
Boris has been following the ongoing forensic audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Epshteyn told the War Room audience that, thanks to the courage of the Arizona patriots, a “freight train” of election audits are coming.
Boris Epshteyn joined Steve Bannon on The War Room and began discussing Joe Biden’s speech to a limited joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.
Boris has been following the ongoing forensic audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Epshteyn told the War Room audience that, thanks to the courage of the Arizona patriots, a “freight train” of election audits are coming.
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