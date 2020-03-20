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Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg Asks Why There is No Proof of Deaths Due to Covid-19 (German)
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148 views • March 20, 2020
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg implies the coronavirus (Covid-19) has not been scientifically proven to be the cause of reported deaths by failing to meet the four standards of evidence required in the rule of "Koch's Postulates" - https://justpaste.it/383x9
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