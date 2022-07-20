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7/19/2022 Miles Guo: Fellow fighters, please spread the words about the revelations of the CCP military intelligence and the truths about the trustee of my bankruptcy case. All the U.S. DOJ officials and lawyers from various law firms who want to deport me and harm me will be sent to prison