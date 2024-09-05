‘Getting a little spicy in there’: Trump’s election subversion hearing underway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A federal judge is holding a hearing in Washington, DC, to consider how to proceed with special counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case against Donald Trump. It is the first court hearing since the case was paused after the Supreme Court’s historic decision granting Trump partial immunity. Trump’s attorney John Lauro and Judge Tanya Chutkan are sparring over the timing of key filings in the case — and what the process should be for deciding the immunity issues.
