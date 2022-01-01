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Happy Fucking 'New World Order' Year from Copenhagen Denmark [01.01.2022]
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101 views • January 01, 2022
'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates
Start picture: 22 okt 2018 - Kim on cash assistance harassed caseworkers: Here's the verdict.
https://www.avisen.dk/kim-paa-kontanthjaelp-chikanerede-sagsbehandlere-her_521815.aspx
- Max Igan: The Power of Words (DoubleSpeak, NewSpeak, New Public Management Speak) [31.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aw8sFkCM9UEx/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
My Groups: Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
Public group · 242 members
https://www.facebook.com/groups/101795103800021
Københavns El-scooter Klub
Public group · 48 members
https://www.facebook.com/groups/747661485357782/
FSB Dommerparken (afd 31) Helhedsplan vs Beboerdemokrati
https://www.facebook.com/groups/3524302001128356
- K10 from 09-04-2017 -> 72 pages and 716 post...
http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
- Straffeloven § 119a
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/retsinfo/2020/10101
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2021/1851
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
What is Doublespeak? (NPM- and NewSpeak)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Music:
Dire Straits - Communiqué (1979)
03 - Where Do You Think You're Going.
06 - Angel Of Mercy
Dire Straits - Making Movies (1980) 06 - Solid Rock
Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy https://youtu.be/d-diB65scQU
Start picture: 22 okt 2018 - Kim on cash assistance harassed caseworkers: Here's the verdict.
https://www.avisen.dk/kim-paa-kontanthjaelp-chikanerede-sagsbehandlere-her_521815.aspx
- Max Igan: The Power of Words (DoubleSpeak, NewSpeak, New Public Management Speak) [31.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aw8sFkCM9UEx/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
My Groups: Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
Public group · 242 members
https://www.facebook.com/groups/101795103800021
Københavns El-scooter Klub
Public group · 48 members
https://www.facebook.com/groups/747661485357782/
FSB Dommerparken (afd 31) Helhedsplan vs Beboerdemokrati
https://www.facebook.com/groups/3524302001128356
- K10 from 09-04-2017 -> 72 pages and 716 post...
http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
- Straffeloven § 119a
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/retsinfo/2020/10101
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2021/1851
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
What is Doublespeak? (NPM- and NewSpeak)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Music:
Dire Straits - Communiqué (1979)
03 - Where Do You Think You're Going.
06 - Angel Of Mercy
Dire Straits - Making Movies (1980) 06 - Solid Rock
Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy https://youtu.be/d-diB65scQU
Keywords
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