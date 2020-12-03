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Inktober 2020 Day 5: Blade
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5 views • December 03, 2020
Catching up on Inktober on a rainy day. I'm not entirely happy with this pose, but it's not awful either. (Sorry for the hammering in the background, Bjorn was doing some leatherwork and I forgot to mute that.)
Music: For Now
Musician: Gabriel
URL: https://icons8.com/music
Find me ► http://www.crissymoss.com
Find me on Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/lelulagames
Follow my Instagram ► http://instagram.com/crissymoss
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Art Links
Redbubble ► https://www.redbubble.com/people/lelulagames
Spoonflower Fabrics ► https://www.spoonflower.com/profiles/crissyscreatures
Etsy ► https://www.etsy.com/shop/crissyscreatures
Music: For Now
Musician: Gabriel
URL: https://icons8.com/music
Find me ► http://www.crissymoss.com
Find me on Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/lelulagames
Follow my Instagram ► http://instagram.com/crissymoss
Follow me on Twitter ► https://twitter.com/crissymoss
Art Links
Redbubble ► https://www.redbubble.com/people/lelulagames
Spoonflower Fabrics ► https://www.spoonflower.com/profiles/crissyscreatures
Etsy ► https://www.etsy.com/shop/crissyscreatures
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