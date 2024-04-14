Create New Account
The SHOCKING TRUTH: That's Why Russia Officially Backed IRAN's Harsh Actions Against ISRAEL
The Prisoner
Well, my friends, my predictions regarding the situation in the Middle East have come true again. As you remember, after the Israeli attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, which killed several employees of the Iranian diplomatic mission, including two high-ranking generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, I stated that Tehran would respond to this attack by significantly increasing support for its proxies in Yemen, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip. Moreover, I also stated that as an indicative flogging, Iran could launch a missile attack on strategically important Israeli facilities. At the same time, as I said earlier, Iran will do everything possible to avoid dragging Tehran into a real open war against Israel. And as time has shown, all my predictions have come true again.............. ******************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


iranrussiaisrael

