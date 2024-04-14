The SHOCKING TRUTH: That's Why Russia Officially Backed IRAN's Harsh Actions Against ISRAEL

Well, my friends, my predictions regarding the situation in the Middle East have come true again. As you remember, after the Israeli attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, which killed several employees of the Iranian diplomatic mission, including two high-ranking generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, I stated that Tehran would respond to this attack by significantly increasing support for its proxies in Yemen, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip. Moreover, I also stated that as an indicative flogging, Iran could launch a missile attack on strategically important Israeli facilities. At the same time, as I said earlier, Iran will do everything possible to avoid dragging Tehran into a real open war against Israel. And as time has shown, all my predictions have come true again.............. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.