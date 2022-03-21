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Elon Musk Makes Himself a Russian War Target
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710 views • March 21, 2022
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the latest headlines from the current conflict in Ukraine, including announcements from the White House that America should prepare for a Russian cyber attack.
In part two, Rick shares from his book 'Final Day' highlights of his teaching on how the Second Coming of the Lord is a singular event, and the distraction in the church that accompanies the teaching of the Rapture.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/21/22
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day, here - https://tru.news/3IsELAb
In part two, Rick shares from his book 'Final Day' highlights of his teaching on how the Second Coming of the Lord is a singular event, and the distraction in the church that accompanies the teaching of the Rapture.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/21/22
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day, here - https://tru.news/3IsELAb
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