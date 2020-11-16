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Now Is Our Moment - The Great Reset.... NWP parasites....
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10 views • November 16, 2020
Another great vide from Irishman exposing Great Reset: Exposing NWO Lunacy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPd5l2ekdu4
Mark Friesen *GrizzlyPatriot* *FFCS*
9.22K subscribers
Trudeau admits to the great reset being tied to covid. We knew this, now everyone knows it. It can no longer be a conspiracy theory in the eyes of Canadians. Now Canadians can decide if they want Canada or they want to be a global citizen.
COVID Facts: https://swprs.org/facts-about-covid-19/
Sky News Monologue: https://youtu.be/pF_kXE-HXSQ
Trudeau Announces Great Reset and UNSDA: https://youtu.be/n2fp0Jeyjvw
Klaus Schwab Predicts CyberPandemic: https://youtu.be/0DKRvS-C04o
UN Sustainable Development Agenda: https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelop...
World Economic Forum: https://www.weforum.org/
Mark Friesen *GrizzlyPatriot* *FFCS*
9.22K subscribers
Trudeau admits to the great reset being tied to covid. We knew this, now everyone knows it. It can no longer be a conspiracy theory in the eyes of Canadians. Now Canadians can decide if they want Canada or they want to be a global citizen.
COVID Facts: https://swprs.org/facts-about-covid-19/
Sky News Monologue: https://youtu.be/pF_kXE-HXSQ
Trudeau Announces Great Reset and UNSDA: https://youtu.be/n2fp0Jeyjvw
Klaus Schwab Predicts CyberPandemic: https://youtu.be/0DKRvS-C04o
UN Sustainable Development Agenda: https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelop...
World Economic Forum: https://www.weforum.org/
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