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Activate Elon! He's Flipping The Bird! PLUS Dan Scavino @Jack White Hat Comms! Got Popcorn?
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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BREAKING! NEW Durham Developments! HRC, Podesta, Comey & McCabe No Immunity! No Statute of Limitations! No Deals! No Mercy!


https://rumble.com/v1249ly-breaking-new-durham-developments-hrc-podesta-comey-and-mccabe-no-immunity-n.html



CERN 666 WARNING! [They] Are Trying To Open The Literal Gates of Hell! Symbolism Will Be Their Downfall! The Spiritual & Geopolitical War For Our Lives!


https://rumble.com/v11zpls-cern-666-they-are-trying-to-open-the-literal-gates-of-hell-symbolism-will-b.html



NEW Q Today! Every Detail Accounted For! Every Scenario Planned For! Obama, HRC, Pelosi Are Ready For Harvest [Indictments/Arrests/Tribunals] Pain Coming!


https://rumble.com/v11vlal-new-cue-every-detail-accounted-for-every-scenario-planned-for-its-harvest-t.html



The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines EXPOSED! 5:5 Loud & Clear + Watch The Water Q Decode: The Quadrillion Dollar Illuminati Corporation at 55 Water Street!


https://rumble.com/v11q4le-illuminati-bloodlines-55-loud-and-clearwatch-the-water-decode-the-quadrilli.html



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