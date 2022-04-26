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Activate Elon! He's Flipping The Bird! PLUS Dan Scavino @Jack White Hat Comms! Got Popcorn?
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224 views • April 26, 2022
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BREAKING! NEW Durham Developments! HRC, Podesta, Comey & McCabe No Immunity! No Statute of Limitations! No Deals! No Mercy!
https://rumble.com/v1249ly-breaking-new-durham-developments-hrc-podesta-comey-and-mccabe-no-immunity-n.html
CERN 666 WARNING! [They] Are Trying To Open The Literal Gates of Hell! Symbolism Will Be Their Downfall! The Spiritual & Geopolitical War For Our Lives!
https://rumble.com/v11zpls-cern-666-they-are-trying-to-open-the-literal-gates-of-hell-symbolism-will-b.html
NEW Q Today! Every Detail Accounted For! Every Scenario Planned For! Obama, HRC, Pelosi Are Ready For Harvest [Indictments/Arrests/Tribunals] Pain Coming!
https://rumble.com/v11vlal-new-cue-every-detail-accounted-for-every-scenario-planned-for-its-harvest-t.html
The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines EXPOSED! 5:5 Loud & Clear + Watch The Water Q Decode: The Quadrillion Dollar Illuminati Corporation at 55 Water Street!
https://rumble.com/v11q4le-illuminati-bloodlines-55-loud-and-clearwatch-the-water-decode-the-quadrilli.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
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Get 51% Off Here ➡️ www.HealthWithPatriot.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
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Here's a link...
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NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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Previous Updates:
BREAKING! NEW Durham Developments! HRC, Podesta, Comey & McCabe No Immunity! No Statute of Limitations! No Deals! No Mercy!
https://rumble.com/v1249ly-breaking-new-durham-developments-hrc-podesta-comey-and-mccabe-no-immunity-n.html
CERN 666 WARNING! [They] Are Trying To Open The Literal Gates of Hell! Symbolism Will Be Their Downfall! The Spiritual & Geopolitical War For Our Lives!
https://rumble.com/v11zpls-cern-666-they-are-trying-to-open-the-literal-gates-of-hell-symbolism-will-b.html
NEW Q Today! Every Detail Accounted For! Every Scenario Planned For! Obama, HRC, Pelosi Are Ready For Harvest [Indictments/Arrests/Tribunals] Pain Coming!
https://rumble.com/v11vlal-new-cue-every-detail-accounted-for-every-scenario-planned-for-its-harvest-t.html
The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines EXPOSED! 5:5 Loud & Clear + Watch The Water Q Decode: The Quadrillion Dollar Illuminati Corporation at 55 Water Street!
https://rumble.com/v11q4le-illuminati-bloodlines-55-loud-and-clearwatch-the-water-decode-the-quadrilli.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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