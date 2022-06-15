Deception and deceptive protection, Prophetic Dream

Prophetic Dream of June the 8th 2022This dream is about horror above and horror below.

About the fact that there is no protection for people who are outside the Lord Yeshua, and the hopelessness being without Adonai.





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-06-08-deception-and-deceptive-protection/





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https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski