Midnight Ride: The One-Eyed Shepherd Revealed

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Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.
Zechariah 11:17
“Woe to the idol shepherd that leaveth the flock! the sword shall be upon his arm, and upon his right eye: his arm shall be clean dried up, and his right eye shall be utterly darkened.
Join us as we expose the one-eyed shepherd that is actively leading many to their death. He is represented throughout ancient history and in modern organizations such as Hollywood, the music industry, government, and religious organizations around the world.
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