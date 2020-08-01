Why Did They Censor 'America's Frontline Doctors'?

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A viral video made by medical professionals opposing the prevailing mainstream view of how to manage the coronavirus outbreak was nearly sent down the memory hole in an effort seemingly coordinated by all social media outlets. Why are alternate scientific views held by bona fide scientists not allowed in the United States? Also in today's Liberty Report: Suicides versus Covid; Vietnam versus Sweden; Senate comes to the rescue? Tune in...and subscribe to the channel!