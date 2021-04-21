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Russian covid vaccine Sputnik-V logo contains 666 / Где в логотипе вакцины Спутник-V три шестёрки?
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1033 views • April 21, 2021
Russian covid vaccine Sputnik-V logo contains 666.
All kinds of vaccines - in syringe or nanopatch, any brand!- are the MARK OF THE BEAST marking you genetically (as it does change your DNA) killing both body and soul!
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.
Watch why VACCINE is the mark of the beast
https://www.brighteon.com/6d06a91e-39ac-4245-87d5-56b77038fa6a
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cblW-X-dkPg&;list=PLXqaGD7sX9gYBsU7Zg_EMEsWOi0IJapp_&index=4
16 И он сделает то, что всем, малым и великим, богатым и нищим, свободным и рабам, положено будет начертание на правую руку их или на чело их,
17 и что никому нельзя будет ни покупать, ни продавать, кроме того, кто имеет это начертание, или имя зверя, или число имени его.
18 Здесь мудрость. Кто имеет ум, тот сочти число зверя, ибо это число человеческое; число его – шестьсот шестьдесят шесть.
Откровение Иоанна 13 глава — Библия: https://studybible.ru/syn/66/13/
В логотипе вакцины Спутник-V три шестёрки.
Вакцины любого производителя и любой формы (в шприце или нанопатче) являются НАЧЕРТАНИЕМ ЗВЕРЯ! Они помечают человека на генетическом уровне, меняя ДНК и несут смерть как телу, так и душе.
16 И он сделает то, что всем, малым и великим, богатым и нищим, свободным и рабам, положено будет начертание на правую руку их или на чело их,
17 и что никому нельзя будет ни покупать, ни продавать, кроме того, кто имеет это начертание, или имя зверя, или число имени его.
18 Здесь мудрость. Кто имеет ум, тот сочти число зверя, ибо это число человеческое; число его – шестьсот шестьдесят шесть.
Откровение Иоанна 13 глава — Библия: https://studybible.ru/syn/66/13/
Почему вакцина = начертание:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/ece9fcff-1b97-4486-8ad0-91bca96d42fb?index=1
https://www.brighteon.com/6d06a91e-39ac-4245-87d5-56b77038fa6a
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cblW-X-dkPg&;list=PLXqaGD7sX9gYBsU7Zg_EMEsWOi0IJapp_&index=4
All kinds of vaccines - in syringe or nanopatch, any brand!- are the MARK OF THE BEAST marking you genetically (as it does change your DNA) killing both body and soul!
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.
Watch why VACCINE is the mark of the beast
https://www.brighteon.com/6d06a91e-39ac-4245-87d5-56b77038fa6a
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cblW-X-dkPg&;list=PLXqaGD7sX9gYBsU7Zg_EMEsWOi0IJapp_&index=4
16 И он сделает то, что всем, малым и великим, богатым и нищим, свободным и рабам, положено будет начертание на правую руку их или на чело их,
17 и что никому нельзя будет ни покупать, ни продавать, кроме того, кто имеет это начертание, или имя зверя, или число имени его.
18 Здесь мудрость. Кто имеет ум, тот сочти число зверя, ибо это число человеческое; число его – шестьсот шестьдесят шесть.
Откровение Иоанна 13 глава — Библия: https://studybible.ru/syn/66/13/
В логотипе вакцины Спутник-V три шестёрки.
Вакцины любого производителя и любой формы (в шприце или нанопатче) являются НАЧЕРТАНИЕМ ЗВЕРЯ! Они помечают человека на генетическом уровне, меняя ДНК и несут смерть как телу, так и душе.
16 И он сделает то, что всем, малым и великим, богатым и нищим, свободным и рабам, положено будет начертание на правую руку их или на чело их,
17 и что никому нельзя будет ни покупать, ни продавать, кроме того, кто имеет это начертание, или имя зверя, или число имени его.
18 Здесь мудрость. Кто имеет ум, тот сочти число зверя, ибо это число человеческое; число его – шестьсот шестьдесят шесть.
Откровение Иоанна 13 глава — Библия: https://studybible.ru/syn/66/13/
Почему вакцина = начертание:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/ece9fcff-1b97-4486-8ad0-91bca96d42fb?index=1
https://www.brighteon.com/6d06a91e-39ac-4245-87d5-56b77038fa6a
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cblW-X-dkPg&;list=PLXqaGD7sX9gYBsU7Zg_EMEsWOi0IJapp_&index=4
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