Swindon Says No To 15 Minute Cities - Intro & Speeches By Jasmin & Debbie Hicks
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago |
Part 1.

On Saturday 10th June 2023, Swindon Resistance held a rally and information hub in the town centre against 15 minute smart cities, or ghettos.
The speeches from Jasmin and Debbie here are incomplete, because people were coming to me for information, which is why I was there at the end of the day.

Mirrored - MrHellvis69

