© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Storm Destroys The Wicked
Proverbs 10:25 (NIV)
25 When the storm has swept by, the wicked are gone,
but the righteous stand firm forever.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Pick your side: the Wicked or the Righteous.
The Wicked are doomed to Hell.
The Righteous are blessed eternally.
The choice is yours.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8asn7n
#storm #swept #wicked #gone #righteous #stand #firm #forever