Bill Gates Slams 'Pseudo-Expert' Dr. Scott Atlas

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Billionaire software developer Bill Gates is furious that President Trump is now listening to the moderate approach to Covid presented by Dr. Scott Atlas and is increasingly at odds with Anthony "mandatory mask" Fauci. In an interview yesterday Gates slammed the Stanford University professor and University of Chicago Medical School graduate as a "pseudo-expert." Is this actually good news? Also today, what is the contextual meaning of the 2.1 million Covid deaths?