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How the Meron disaster really happened
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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132 views • May 06, 2021
Posted 04May2021 Rivka Levy https://www.rivkalevy.com/understanding-the-meron-death-trap-the-facts/ :
Understanding the Meron ‘Death Trap’ – the facts: 45 Dead and over 150 injured on Thursday night 29-30April2021 - 18 Iyar 5781 as hundreds of thousands of Jews are in Meron, Israel who came to celebrate Lag Ba'Omer.
What happened in Maron, Israel?
1.Why were all other exits out of the Toldos Aharon complex blocked off by the police?

2. Why was the only real exit out of the Toldos Aharon complex blocked by gates for half an hour, while more and more people joined the crush on the metal ramp?

3. Who gave the order for that exit to be blocked?

4. Why was that order given?

5. Why was no public announcement made to tell people that the exit out of the Toldos Aharon complex had been blocked?

6. If you are going to tell me that the police closed the exit to prevent more people entering the plaza to ‘prevent overcrowding’, why wasn’t the gate set up at the top of the metal ramp, instead of by the bottom at the stairs?

7. Why was that whole area enclosed with white metal sheeting on the morning of L’ag B’omer, making a narrow, confined space even more narrow and confined?

(Especially in ‘Covid times’, when the authorities have been making a big distinction between ‘indoor’ and ‘outdoor’ areas?)

8. Why did the police refuse to acknowledge that they had put gates across to block the main exit out of the Toldos Aharon complex – and instead tried to blame the disaster on a mythical ‘stampede’ that never happened?

9. Why, immediately after the disaster at 1am, did the police put a message out on the public announcement system that everyone should leave the Rashbi complex immediately – which only added to the crush at all the blocked exits, and prevented ambulances from being able to drive up to the site of the fatalities?

(That’s why we saw so many pictures of people being carried out by hand on stretchers, then taken a long way down the mountain by people running with them – the ambulances couldn’t get up to the site.)

10. What other structures were built, what other bottlenecks were created, what other exits were blocked by the police at Meron before L’ag B’omer, to create so much dangerous and unusual overcrowding in the area?
Keywords
israelpolicelag b omer
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