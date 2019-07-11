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Ocasio-Cortez wants to abolish the Dept of Homeland Security
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3 views • July 11, 2019
Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera and Trump 2020 Strategic Communications Director Marc Lotter react to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) claim that she is open to abolishing the Department of Homeland Security.
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